Montgomery Parks announce special events for November

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks announced upcoming events for the month of November, where residents can gather and participate in multiple activities.

According to Montgomery Parks, the events are as follows:

Adult Nights – includes free s’mores kits for each guest

Nov. 3: Germantown Town Center Urban Park, 6 to 8 p.m.

Nov. 9: Western Grove Urban Park, 6 to 8 p.m.

Family Nights – includes an outdoor movie

Nov. 6: Cloverly Local Park, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: Aberdeen Local Park, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The parks also announced events for Maryland Emancipation Days. Residents can request information here.

Residents can also enjoy Brookside Gardens being transformed into a light display, where one million LED lights will be displayed throughout the garden as residents walk through the garden. This event opens on Nov. 19. Residents can view more information and book tickets here.

For more events, visit MontgomeryParks.org