Montgomery Parks allow alcohol to be consumed during park hours again

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks reinstated their Picnic in the Park Program, allowing alcohol to be consumed safely in their park areas.

This program was suspended due to the Maryland COVID-19 State of Emergency ending over the summer. Now it’s back, and residents can gather in the parks for a picnic and enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

“We encourage people to gather with their friends and families in our parks for birthdays, barbecues, and other events, and this program is part of that effort,” said Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, who serves as the council’s lead on parks. “We heard from many residents who really appreciated being able to enjoy a glass of wine or beer outdoors on a nice day.”

The program allows residents 21 years of age or older to responsibly drink alcohol during park operating times, however, Park Police will be there to ensure residents are being safe and county laws are being followed.

“Our parks have helped us get through the pandemic by providing much-needed outlets for our physical and mental health,” said Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass. “The parks system also innovated their services by creating the Picnic in the Park program, which has been hugely popular among residents and small business owners. I’m delighted that this program will continue and that individuals will be able to enjoy an adult beverage in the great outdoors.”