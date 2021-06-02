Montgomery Parks accepting reservations for activity buildings and picnic shelters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With restrictions beginning to lift just in time for the summer, Montgomery Parks is accepting permit applications to reserve park activity buildings and picnic shelters.

Beginning June 12, 2021, the park will allow residents to reserve certain amenities for families and friends to enjoy.

Park directors say demand is high, so if residents would like to reserve a park activity building or picnic shelter, people are encouraged to submit their applications to the Parks Permits office as soon as possible.

Each Park Activity Building features a kitchen, refrigerator, warming oven, and restrooms.

The buildings typically used for special occasions such as birthday parties, bridal showers, family reunions, and more.

The department has 88 picnic shelters available for reservations.

For more information regarding reservations visit www.MontgomeryParks.org