Montgomery, Frederick among counties to hold off on increasing restaurant capacity

Maryland
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Starting Monday Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., restaurants across the state of Maryland were allowed to increase indoor dining capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent.

Many jurisdictions have announced or confirmed that they will not be moving forward with increased capacity.

Montgomery, Frederick, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties along with Baltimore City will not move to 75 percent.

This comes after Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) last week announced the start of Maryland’s first Restaurant Week in an effort to help support struggling restaurants across the state.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories