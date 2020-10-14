Montgomery County’s new rapid “FLASH” bus hits the streets

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s new FLASH buses just hit the streets to give east county commuters more options when it comes to public transportation.

The bus line will run 14 miles along the Route 29 stretch. Many commuters had to depend on one bus in the eastern part of the county, which extended their travel time. County leaders believe they have finally settled a transit debt to residents who live along Columbia Pike in areas like Briggs Chaney, Burtonsville, White Oak, and Fairland. The new service went into action on Wednesday and will run from 5:30 in the morning until midnight seven days a week. The 80-passenger buses will cost $2 to ride and will travel from east county to the Silver Spring transit station in the downtown area. Officials say the new transit system will relieve traffic congestion and help with economic development. Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich stated, “This will bring jobs here. This is a regular service. We’re talking about 15 minutes, at the longest period, down to 7 and a half minutes during rush hour. This is a regular service you can count on.”

The FLASH service is expected to expand for routes along MD 355 – Rockville Pike and Veirs Mill Road. FLASH also is Maryland’s first bus service of its kind.