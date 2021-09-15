Montgomery County’s longest serving board of education member dies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County public schools are mourning the life of their longest serving board of education member, Patricia O’Neill.

O’Neill died Tuesday night at age 71. According to MCPS. she first joined the school board in 1998, where she was committed to educating students and created many initiatives within the board.

O’Neill served as president five times and vice president six times. She also served as chairperson of the Board of Education’s Policy Management Committee.

Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker stated:

“It is with great sadness that the Council mourns the loss of one of the most beloved members of the Montgomery County Board of Education. Mrs. O’Neill was not only the longest serving Board of Education member in MCPS history, but a dedicated public servant who always searched for ways to improve school policies to better serve our students.”

According to Montgomery County Board of education, O’Neill left behind her husband, Rick, and two daughters, Jenny and Melissa, who are graduates of MCPS, as well as two grandchildren and her sister.

The BOE also stated services have not been planned as of yet, but information will be shared soon.