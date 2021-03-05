Montgomery County’s first COVID-19 case reported one year ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One year ago today, Friday, marks Montgomery County’s first reported COVID-19 case, and since then, hundreds of lives have been lost.

County Executive Marc Elrich delivered his 2021 State of the Union Address with a focus on moving forward during the continued battle with COVID. March 5 is not only the anniversary of the county’s first case, but it is also the state’s first reported case of COVID-19.

In the last 12 months, Elrich said almost 14,000 county residents have lost their lives. As hospitalizations are declining, the county government plans to continue restrictions to keep those numbers down.

“A year ago, I doubt that any of us could’ve imagined the unprecedented challenges we would face from COVID-19; challenges that required us to reimagine almost everything we do,” Elrich stated.

During the address, the county executive also mentioned the capital budget, economic development efforts, affordable housing, and climate change.