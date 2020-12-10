Montgomery County’s emergency radio system project on the “right track”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Last year, Montgomery County’s public safety radio system faced multiple disruptions causing many channels to fail, and although it could take a while to get a new system, public safety leaders say they are on the right path.

The system that is used by first responders to communicate with each other is over 17 years old. Officials say it is crucial to have properly working radio systems as it enables the county’s 911 call center involving police, fire, ambulances, and others.

Since recent mishaps, a new project is being discussed to prevent dangerous errors from happening again. The county’s Public Safety Committee is now looking at ways to prevent outages like one of the worst – when there were about 1,200 busy signals within a 14-hour period.

Twenty-two new towers were proposed to the committee months ago, but it was put on hold due to community concerns in the Bretton Woods neighborhood off of Georgia Avenue.

“Obviously we know that in the past we had some difficulties, and it is really wonderful to be able to see through the packet that things are back on track,” said Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Officials say systems are outdated, and they should have been updated 10 years ago.