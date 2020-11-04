Montgomery County voters in favor of additional council seats

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A total of nine seats make up the Montgomery County’s councils structure, but that could change as almost 200,000 residents voted to add two additional seats.

Ballot question “C” asked voters if the number of council seats should change from 9 seats to 11. As of early Wednesday morning, over 60% of voters are in favor of the change with 39% against the change.

Voters also seemed to stand against question “D”, which would change the council to nine districts instead of the current structure with 9 seats breaking it down to 5 by districts, and four at-large.

Groups against the current district structure believe upper Montgomery County areas like Germantown and Clarksburg does not have even representation. Ballots are still being counted.