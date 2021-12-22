Montgomery County Vaccine passport legislation headed to Council

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, D.C. became the first in our region to require vaccination in some public settings, and Montgomery County may be following in their lead.

For weeks, County Executive Marc Elrich has said he would like to see vaccine passports for restaurants, but other officials have been resistant. But during Elrich’s media briefing on Wednesday, he told reporters the legislation is expected to come before the council sitting as the board of health in the coming weeks to approve.

“They may lose some customers, the few adults who aren’t vaccinated,” said Elrich. “Maybe not being able to do things like not go to a restaurant will finally get through to some people that want a normal life like the rest of us. They can go get vaccinated.”

Elrich added that the plan would be similar to the district’s, so there could be a regional approach.