Montgomery County urges residents to get vaccinated

Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County announced the county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped below two percent.

As of October 6, 2021 the county is experiencing a low transmission rate. Health experts also said the county has the lowest number of new daily cases across the state.

89% of Montgomery County residents are fully vaccinated; however, in the African American and Hispanic communities, health officials are seeing a rise in new COVID cases and hospitalizations. 

The county says vaccine equity is something they take seriously and they want all residents to be able to receive a vaccine with no barriers, so they encourage anyone who has questions or concerns to reach out. 

“We’d like our public to know there are a lot of sites where the vaccine is available. There is also a number of places you can go for information, and almost every pharmacy provides them,” said Sean O’Donnell, public health manager for Montgomery County.

