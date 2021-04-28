Montgomery County to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccinations next week

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County will start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again next week.

The county has had about 1,300 doses of the J&J vaccine in storage since the CDC and the FDA recommended a temporary pause on its use. Those agencies recommended the pause to investigate several cases of rare blood clotting issues out of millions of individuals who got the shot.

Those making appointments for next week will be notified of which shot they’re signing up for. County health officials are still encouraging residents to sign up for whichever vaccine they’re offered first.

“Yes, there were those 15 cases, but there were over 8 million other folks who received that vaccine. I would imagine 60 percent of those have been women so far, as women have been outpacing men in getting the vaccine, and the overwhelming majority did not have those complications,” said the county’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County health officials said they did not know when additional Johnson & Johnson supply would be coming to the county.