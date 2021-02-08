Montgomery County to resume indoor dining and increase time limit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is amending its executive order that allows indoor dining to resume by increasing the dining time from 60 minutes to 90 minutes.

Indoor dining had been set to resume on February 8th, but the county is also pushing back the start date to Sunday, January 14 at 7 a.m. The new order also includes a 25 percent maximum capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew for alcohol sales and consumption.

Ken Broadwater, the franchisee and owner of California Tortilla, said, “We would be better off if we could have an open dining room and not have to rely so much on delivery carry out, so we’re looking forward to getting back to normal so that our operation goes back to how we were the first five and a half years instead of how it’s been over the last 10 months.”

There will be a public hearing at 9 a.m. on February 9 about the updated order which is pending approval by the county council and board of health.