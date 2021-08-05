Montgomery County to require masks indoors again, regardless of vaccination status

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning Saturday, August 7, all Montgomery County residents will once again be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

This order comes after County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles told the Council on Thursday that the County is now considered an area of substantial transmission.

“The Delta variant is the dominant strain circulating, and even though we have a high rate of vaccination in our community, we now know that the Delta variant is very easy to spread. To protect those who are not eligible to be vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12, we need to take every measure we can to slow down the spread of the virus. Masks are an important first line of defense to keep community transmission low,” Gayles said in a release.

“The rise in cases has happened rapidly. A little over a month ago, our case rate per 100,000 residents was below one. Now it is at almost seven. If everyone were to get vaccinated, it would be a huge help to get control of this Delta variant,” County Executive Marc Elrich said.

A release said that 80% of the nation’s counties are in the “substantial transmission” level.