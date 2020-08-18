Montgomery County to provide $600 a month to some at-risk renters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Renters are being hit hard by the economic impacts of COVID-19, and now some at-risk tenants in Montgomery County have the opportunity to apply for rental assistance.

Applications for assistance of $600 per month opened Tuesday August 18, and will be open for two weeks, until 2 p.m. on August 31st. Tenants looking to take advantage of the program must prove income loss due to the pandemic and their landlord must confirm that the tenant is at least one month behind on rent.

The applications will be sorted into a random order after they are all submitted, but the county encourages people to get them in sooner rather than later.

“In Montgomery County, we’re focused on supporting all of our renters and tenants understanding their rights. It’s a very difficult time. We have a very large number of tenants who are having trouble making rent and are past due on rent,” said Frank Demarais with Montgomery County’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The money for the program comes from the federal CARES Act, but he says it won’t be enough to help everyone. Demarais says the Office of Landlord and Tenant Affairs can still provide assistance, by helping renters with information and support regarding landlord/tenant communications, evictions, and court processes.

Demarais says the office has been helping renters understand Governor Larry Hogan’s (R-Md.) executive order that prevents evictions for those who have faced income loss during the pandemic.

DHCA says there are emergency funds for those facing immediate housing loss or hardship. In addition to applying for assistance, DHCA asks any Montgomery County resident at risk of losing their housing or being evicted to call the county helpline at 311.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM