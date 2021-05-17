Montgomery County to fully reopen May 28, roll back some restrictions this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Following the state of Maryland’s near-full reopening over the weekend, Montgomery County announced plans to do the same at the end of next week, on Friday, May 28.

The county has stuck to its vaccination-based reopening plan. Late last week, the county hit a milestone of 50 percent of residents fully vaccinated, a milestone needed to trigger a 100 percent reopening two weeks later.

Montgomery health officials say the county is likely to hit 60 percent of residents at least partially vaccinated in the next few days. Under the reopening plan, that milestone allows most businesses to reopen to 75 percent capacity as soon as that milestone is met.

The Montgomery County Council is expected to update its regulations at Tuesday’s Board of Health meeting and briefing.