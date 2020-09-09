Montgomery County to consider alcohol beverages at parks

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You might be able to drink a little booze while you’re out enjoying parks in Montgomery County.

The Parks and Planning Board is considering allowing alcoholic beverages at certain parks as part of their Picnic in the Park initiative launched last month to get residents to support local restaurants during the pandemic. Officials say since the initiative, they’ve seen an increase of visitors. There is currently a no-alcohol policy in parks around the county, but the idea is to attract more people and get them outdoors. There is a list of 9 parks where drinking would be allowed:

Jesup Blair Local Park

Acorn Urban Park

Germantown Town Center Urban Park

Norwood Local Park

Olney Manor Recreational Park

Takoma Urban Park

Wall Local Park

Wheaton Local Park

Wheaton Regional Park

If all goes well, officials plan to expand the program. Montgomery Parks Director, Mike Riley said, “So if people do choose to have a glass of wine or beer with their dinner, they will be able to order from restaurants who deliver both food and alcoholic beverages.”

The Montgomery County Planning Board will vote on whether to allow alcohol in certain parks, next week. If approved, visitors will be able to order alcoholic beverages from restaurants starting September 17th. Park police will monitor those parks closely.