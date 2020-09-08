Montgomery County to allow live entertainment in certain establishments

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — If you plan to dine out anytime soon, you might be able to get a little music and entertainment with your dinner.

As Maryland moves into Phase 3, Montgomery County stays behind remaining in Phase 2 however, they have loosened restrictions on live performances. Montgomery County Chief Health Officer, Travis Gayles, explains establishments including bars, restaurants, and wineries can now have live performances. Theaters and music halls are still not permitted to have live performances. Social distancing guidelines and masks still have to be enforced.

Over the weekend, indoor and outdoor restaurants opened their stages to live performances, along with dining. “We are not recommending any current changes to any of the provisions related to any of the current provisions that the governor included in Phase 3, as well as making any adjustments to any of the capacity limits,” Gayles stated.

Dancing or crowding is not allowed. Neighboring Prince George’s County also remains in Phase 2.