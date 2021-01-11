Montgomery County teenager arrested and charged with multiple handgun offenses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A teenager was arrested and charged with several handgun offenses in Montgomery County on Dec. 30. Josue Garcia, 16, is being held without bond in the Central Processing Unit.

According to police, during a routine traffic stop in the area of Veirs Mill Road and University Blvd West, officers identified Garcia, who was riding in the back of the car. Garcia had had a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree assault with a handgun. Once arrested, police found Garcia to be in possession of suspected marijuana and found a loaded handgun hidden inside his waistband.

“He was transported to central processing unit and served with that warrant, and also charged with additional handgun offenses,” said Sergeant Rebecca Innocenti, public information officer for MCPD.

There is no information about the victim of the assault with the handgun.