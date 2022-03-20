ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public School students and parents believe the time has come to take action by adding an alternative form of school safety besides the police.

These individuals gathered to protest outside the Board of Education building to believe that the county should reconsider its school budget by investing more in mental health care. The change would decrease the school-to-prison pipeline and any mishandling students may encounter from police officers.

“An increase in violence happened this year,” said Sunrise Silver Spring volunteer Carmella Beach, “but it’s not because there was no police. But just because that mental health support just wasn’t there for students. These past few years have been really hard for people so mental health support, especially for our young and growing people, is really important.”