Montgomery County students take part in Global Climate Strike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Environmental activist Greta Thunberg called on young people across the world to put climate change back in the spotlight, as part of her “Fridays for Future” Global Climate Strike on Friday.

Students in our own backyard heard her loud and clear, with students from seven Montgomery County high schools planning to take to their campuses to spread the word.

Several dozen students at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda spent part of their lunch break outside advocating for change when it comes to the climate crisis. Even though many of them can’t vote, they told WDVM’s Randi Bass it’s important for them to be politically active at a young age.

“This is our future we’re worried about, so it’s never too early to get involved,” said Adam Radifi. “This walkout isn’t just about climate, this is about social issues, too, because they’re not separate.”

“A lot of people in the BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] community are heavily affected by climate change,” said Raki Krishnan.

Krishnan and Nadifi are both high school seniors who helped organize Friday’s climate strike at Whitman, calling on leaders in Montgomery County and nearby on Capitol Hill to adopt “Green New Deal” policies.

“We need to have green jobs, renewable energy, we need to have more opportunities for people of color,” said Krishnan.

“What it really means is that something needs to change right now. There needs to be a change in legislation that encompasses climate change, social justice, and that has to be done at the local level before it happens nationally,” said Nadifi.