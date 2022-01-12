Montgomery County student charged with weapons offenses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County High School student has been arrested after being found with a firearm on school property. 

Berniz Garza-Mayorga of Silver Spring,17, who attended Wheaton High School, has been charged with multiple weapon offenses.

The incident happened on January 11th when a staff member came into contact with a student who had a strong smell of marijuana. During what the school system calls a “self-search,” Garza-Mayorg agree to a search of his belongings where staff discovered a loaded handgun and marijuana. 

Once police arrived, he was placed under arrest.

Garza-Mayorga is being held without bond. A photo of Garza-Mayorga has not been released since he is considered a juvenile.

