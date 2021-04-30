Montgomery County sticks to county’s Board of Health order instead of Governor Hogan’s new guidelines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the state of Maryland, but Montgomery County Council says that they will not lift their outdoor dining restrictions.

The Montgomery County Council and County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement saying that they will instead follow the CDC guidelines per the existing Board of Health order, which directs the county to use the stricter of the CDC or state guidance.

In the latest Board of Health order the county decided that when 60 percent of residents have received a first dose then businesses such as restaurants can move to 75 percent capacity and the county will continue to move based on those benchmarks.

Throughout the pandemic Montgomery County has consistently maintained stricter guidelines than those Hogan outline and the council says its due to their location, large population, and amount of people who are most vulnerable to the virus living in their county.

Gabriel Albornoz, Montgomery County Council Vice President said, “statewide mandates are really misleading because it doesn’t take into the unique aspect and unique elements that are here in our community.”