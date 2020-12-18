Montgomery County Special Victims Investigations Division participate in online Town Hall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department, Special Victims Investigations Division participated in a town hall that addressed sexual assault, explicit picture sharing, and consent.

The conversation was presented by Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and was motivated by an Instagram page where more than 400 students at BCC came forward to share their experiences with sexual harassment.

The goal of the town hall is to educate victims of their resources, and the legal process of reporting incidents to officials. The panelists also discussed tools to protect yourself and the consequences of being an offender.

For anyone in need of victim assistance services, contact the Montgomery County 24-hour crisis center at (240)-777-4000