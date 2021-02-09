Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified the Deputy involved in a shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Over the weekend the Montgomery County police department received numerous 911 calls regarding a driver of a Volkswagen sedan striking multiple vehicles and driving erratically, this event led to an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation has revealed that a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was driving on Olney Laytonsville Road, when the deputy encountered the driver of the Volkswagen, the officer was the first on the scene.

When the deputy tried to intervene, the driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Kevin Costlow, struck the deputy with a long piece of wood on the head and neck.

The deputy then shot the Costlow, the officer involved in the shooting is identified as sergeant Frank Pruitt, an eighteen-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

“This is an ongoing investigation with the Montgomery County Department of police. And if there is anyone out there that feels that they do have information that is relative to the investigation, I would encourage them actually to contact the McHenry County Police Department,” said Chief Deputy Maxwell Uy, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Pruitt has been placed on paid administrative leave, while this matter remains under investigation.