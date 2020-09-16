Montgomery County sees upward trend in Covid-19 cases

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Since the beginning of September, Montgomery County has been seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

During a weekly briefing, Montgomery County officials say cases have been trending upward. The county’s three-day average totals to 95 positive cases. The lowest positive count was about 60 cases since March. The increase could call for potential setbacks when it comes to reopenings in the county. Increases are believed to be linked to Labor Day holiday weekend gatherings.

Montgomery County Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles said, “If that likelihood increases by seeing increased cases and increased community transmission, we would potentially have to walk back some of the provisions that we put into place.”

The county also signed a new contract with Scion, a lab which will provide testing throughout the county.