Montgomery County sees highest number of cases per 100,000 since June

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Montgomery County reported a seven-day average of 12 positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, that’s the county’s highest number since mid-June.

County health officials say at first they thought the last few days were an anomaly when it comes to higher case counts, but that’s not how they’re feeling now.



“The trends have been established and we are seeing a sustained increase in cases, which gives us pause and gives us an opportunity to reflect on the possibility of needing to implement tighter restrictions,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, the county’s chief health officer.

Dr. Gayles says the county won’t close businesses unless there’s clear contact tracing data that links cases to particular establishments, venues, or activities, but says there is information that suggests where current cases may be coming from.

“Employment outside of the home, indoor spaces, social gatherings, family gatherings, houses of worship and indoor dining facilities, those types of things, have shown up more frequently in contact tracing investigations,” said Dr. Gayles.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was blunt in his response to the upward trend.



“These numbers would not have lead to an opening, it wouldn’t have happened, it didn’t happen. So, how numbers that were once considered not safe to open suddenly become safe to do things, is a little bit beyond me,” said Elrich.