UPDATE 3:58 p.m. — Police said that the individual in custody is a student at Clarksburg High School.

They first received a call about someone showing a gun during a parking dispute on Brick Haven Way around 10:18 a.m. Police said that Clarksburg High School, Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School were all locked down around 10:35 a.m.

Police found the student at his home and took him into custody at 11:04 a.m. They found that he had entered Clarksburg High School after the confrontation where he showed the gun but left the campus afterward.

Police are continuing the investigation. At this time, they have not found the gun.

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Clarksburg high school and several other Montgomery County Public Schools were sheltering in place due to someone near the schools with a gun, according to police.

Clarksburg High School and Rocky Mill Middle School were released from lockdown around 12:15 p.m. after police said that a suspect was in custody.

Police are expected to release more information later this afternoon.

