Montgomery County school bus drivers call out of work Wednesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Some students in Montgomery County woke up to the news of a two-hour delay Wednesday morning, only to learn their bus wouldn’t be coming to pick them up and take them to school.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) confirms 75 of its more than 1,200 bus routes were not able to run this Wednesday morning after a “higher than expected number of bus drivers called out.”

The school system let families know about the issue via text alert at 8:30 a.m., less than an hour before some bus routes were set to begin.

An MCPS spokesperson confirmed to WDVM 25 that by the end of the school day, 82 bus routes were impacted by call-outs.

MCPS has not confirmed if the delays will continue into Thursday morning.