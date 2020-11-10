Montgomery County rolls out new COVID-19 restrictions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders approved an executive order that will tighten COVID-19 restrictions effective Tuesday, November 10 at 5 pm.

It comes after the County Council took nearly a week to pass the order. The council wasn’t able to amendments to the order, members were only able to vote on it as is.

The new order includes a decreased capacity to 25% in all bowling alleys, fitness centers, restaurants, museums, galleries, salons, retail stores, religious facilities.

Gatherings of more than 25 people will not be permitted.

All dine-in restaurants will be required to take down the contact information of at least one person within a party.

Several councilmembers expressed the need for a regional approach and additional support from state and local government.

“We are not an island,” said councilmember Hans Riemer. “We cannot do this all on our own. We have to have more collaboration with our partner jurisdictions.”

“I feel like we’re very much between a rock and a hard place. We have no choice but to put public health over our economic concerns. We need far more support from the state and the federal government for our small businesses,” said Tom Hucker, the council’s vice president.

This is a developing story and will be updated.