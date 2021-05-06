Montgomery County rolls out electric mower pilot program

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A new program has rolled out in Montgomery County looking to reduce air and noise pollution caused by lawn equipment.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has deployed an all-electric mowing team which will operate in the Silver Spring area through October.

MCDOT will evaluate the efficiency of this mower team and will consider expanding the program in the future.

“Hopefully this equipment will hold up to the test of the challenges that we face out here in the mowing areas and provide us with another option from gas-powered equipment,” Division Chief of Highway Services Richard Dorsey said.

The department reports the new equipment has more power than a gas-powered blower. The biggest challenge they face is battery life in comparison to re-fueling traditional equipment on the go.