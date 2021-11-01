Montgomery County resumes towing and booting vehicles

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In March 2020 aspects of the parking enforcement program in Montgomery County were suspended, but starting November 1st the county resumed towing and booting cars.

Drivers with more than three unresolved tickets may have a boot placed on their car. Also, cars that are “immobilized” for more than 72 hours, have a debt of $1,500 or more, are in violation of rush-hour zone restrictions, or have a car in an unsafe or abandoned condition may be towed right away.

The department says illegal parking has been interfering with the flow within the community and disrupting businesses.

“As we’re coming out of this pandemic and as traffic is resuming, we’re seeing more and more congestion,” said Jose Thommana, Chief of MCDOT’S Division of Parking Management. “We want to make sure that during rush hour traffic is not interrupted by parked cars in these lanes.”

Residents can pay parking tickets by calling 240-453-0113, paying online, or paying cash at one of the parking stores.