Montgomery County restaurants join a lawsuit against the county

COLUMBIA, Md. (WDVM) — The hospitality industry has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In a recent poll, 45% of Maryland operators said they would have to close permanently if they did not receive assistance from the government soon. Now with the recent restrictions on restaurants, many restaurants are working at half capacity.

The organizations are asking the counties to go back to their previous policy of allowing restaurants to operate at 25% indoor capacity. Some say these restrictions are cruel.

“We own restaurants but we are mothers and fathers, we are husbands and wives,” said Ashish Alfred, owner of Duck Duck, Goose, Bethesda. “We pay college tuitions, we pay rents, we pay mortgages. We are valuable parts of the fabric that makes up the communities in which we do business. We are scared, we are confused, we are 70,000 people that without due cause have been left jobless and incomeless a few days before Christmas.”

At least 35 restaurants in the county have joined the lawsuit.