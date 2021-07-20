Montgomery County residents urging council to postpone vote on 5G towers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Council is continuing its review of ZTA 19-07, that would allow 5G telecommunication towers in residential areas. But ahead of a vote next week, the council has received over 1,400 letters from opposing residents.

The Montgomery County Coalition to Protect Neighborhoods is urging the council to postpone the vote on this ZTA until the court makes a decision on FCC safety rules for radio-frequency radiation.

An additional concern is that a vote taking place next week won’t allow for a full review of complicated amendments and the ZTA’s impact on racial equity and climate.

While there would be size and placement requirements, organizations such as Montgomery County Coalition for the Control of Cell Towers, Inc. are worried about the aesthetics of these towers.

“We expect several hundred of these poles to be installed in neighborhoods in Montgomery within the next 6 to 9 months and if the council doesn’t think that they’re going to get blow back on that… they’ve got a rude surprise coming to them,” said Executive Director of the MC4T, Rick Meyer.