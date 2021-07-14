Montgomery County residents urged to get vaccinated to limit the spread of Delta variant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Previously, in Montgomery County the UK variant was a dominant strain under investigation by health officials, however, experts say over the past few weeks the Delta strain B-1-6-1-7-2 has become the most recent variant, affecting more people who are not vaccinated.

Experts from the Montgomery County Health and Human Services say the Delta variant has a quicker transmission.

It can infect people faster and is likely to cause severe illness. Officials say it is crucial for those who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine, and for children under twelve, experts encourage parents to allow them to wear a mask if possible and to take caution if they’re around crowds of people.

“We’re working with our public school systems and independent school systems because we know that individuals who are under twelve are at greater risk. Also, for individuals between eighteen and thirty the data suggests that there’s hesitancy in those communities and that’s where we’re seeing this delta variant the most,” said James Bridgers, Deputy Health Officer for Montgomery County Health and Human Services.

Experts are reminding residents that vaccines are free and you do not need health insurance.