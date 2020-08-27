Montgomery County requiring updated immunizations for fall semester, offering free appointments

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools are set to hold classes virtually this fall, but county health officials are still requiring updated immunization records in order for students to begin school.

County Health Officials are looking to meet these requirements set by the state by offering free immunizations at multiple locations within the county for eligible children without health insurance.

Dennis Avenue Health Center 2000 Dennis Avenue, Silver Spring; Phone: 240-777-1050

Germantown Health Center 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown; Phone: 240-777-3380

Two additional clinics are offered Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at the Dennis Ave. Health Center location.

Public Information Officer Mary Anderson said parents should submit up to date records by Monday, August 31.

“Parents have a couple of weeks after school starts to get that documentation in, Anderson said. “By September 20, if the school nurse doesn’t have documentation that a child has gotten all the required immunizations, that child can be excluded from school.”

Anderson said parents can access their child’s vaccination record online for free and they can view and print official copies without submitting a request to their health care provider.