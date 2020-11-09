Montgomery County reports 33rd fatal crash this year

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after an early-morning crash in the Fairland area of Montgomery County on Sunday.
This is the 33rd fatal crash in Montgomery County just this year, more than last year’s total of 32.
Police say a truck and a sedan collided near the intersection of Old Columbia Pike and Ruxton Road at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The driver of the sedan, 57-year-old Jacques Vainqueur of Silver Spring died at a hospital. A passenger in the sedan also suffered serious injuries. The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
