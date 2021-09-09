Montgomery County reporting 105 new COVID cases and three deaths

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday morning.

The county says about 70% of residents are vaccinated, but their week-to-week growth of vaccinations has slowed.

County Executive Marc Elrich said they are working on more ways to engage with the community and get more residents vaccinated.

The county government is also proposing vaccination passports, where residents have to show proof of vaccinations before going into an establishment.

“We have to expect to see a surge this winter, just like we did last winter with the transmission. We need to do something because no one wants to go back to capacity limits, and restrictions on businesses,” said Elrich.