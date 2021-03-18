Montgomery County report shows how public safety officers respond to mental health situations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council’s Office of Legislative Oversight recently released the findings from a report about the county’s public safety response to mental health situations.

The report indicated that between Sept. 1, 2017 and May 31, 2020, nearly 2.3% of all police dispatches from the call center were classified as mental health situations. MCPD responds to an average of 19 mental health situations a day.

Chief of Police Marcus Jones says responding to these types of calls can be time-consuming, but the MCPD is working hard on its approach to these issues.

“The de-escalation that we’re teaching now, it really focuses on slowing things down, and when we slow things down, we’re really slowing them down to sometimes a crawl to really make sure that we can handle this and really get that person to where they need to be and not have to utilize force.”

The Montgomery County Council is currently working working on a bill that would require MCPD to be more transparent and post certain datasets on Data Montgomery.