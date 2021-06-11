Montgomery County Redistricting Commission sets map drawing guidelines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After question “C” was passed in the November election, county boundaries must be redrawn and at the last Montgomery County Redistricting Commission meeting guidelines were put in place as they move forward in their process.

7 new districts will be created with relatively equal populations for the 2022 election and the commission made up of 11 county residents will use data from the 2020 census in September to draw the boundaries.

At the latest meeting the commission decided to keep all of the National Conference of State Legislatures Recommendations such as considering: equal population, minority population, and reserving political subdivisions. The commission also emphasizes the importance of connecting with underserved areas and the community educating themselves about the process.

Jeff Zyontz, Senior Fellow for Montgomery County Council said, anytime you draw lines you include some people in one district and exclude them from that district if you’re a neighbor and not within that district.”

Members of the commission will go through training in the coming months to learn to draw new maps and are scheduled to present their district boundary plan to the council by November 15th.