MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since the start of the pandemic, the government has provided free meals to all students regardless of economic status. On June 30, that assistance from the federal government was set to end, leaving schools to foot the bill.

Last February, Montgomery County Public Schools proposed some changes to their school food program.

The board will now be adopting the policy to ensure that all students will receive a meal regardless of economic background.

Policy includes:

Contacting parents or guardians about overdue cafeteria charges instead of an alternative meal

Not seeking repayment for students who accumulated meal charges before qualifying for free and reduced meals

Not allowing students to charge a la carte items to their account if they have overdue charges

The plan will go into effect on July 1, 2022.