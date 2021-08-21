Montgomery County Public Schools hosts Back-to-School Jam to welcome students to upcoming school year

In just over a week, classrooms across Montgomery County Public Schools will be full of kids once again. To welcome students back, MCPS invited students and their families to their Back-to-School Jam ahead of the first day of school.

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — In just over a week, classrooms across Montgomery County Public Schools will be full of kids once again. To welcome students back, MCPS invited students and their families to their Back-to-School Jam ahead of the first day of school.

Gboyinde Onijala, the spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools, explains she and the school system are thrilled to have students back in the classroom for in-person learning.

“Many students have not set foot into a school building due to the pandemic,” Onijala said. “So we’re just excited to welcome them, to assure them of all the precautions and procedures and protocols we’re putting in place to ensure student and staff safety.”

Families were able to collect resources and information about the school system as well as enroll their students if they had not already. Students and families were also given the option to receive a COVID vaccine and other necessary immunizations needed for the upcoming school year.

Rhina Diaz has three students, an 8th grader, a 7th grader, and a 5th grader, in the MCPS system. While she is hesitant for her children to go back, she seemed more excited than they were at the prospect of the first day of in-person learning. Diaz explained she would feel more comfortable if the school system implemented the hybrid learning method so it could reduce the time her children spend physically inside of their schools.

“It’s exciting for them to go back and be social, and be around other kids, but it’s kind of scary at the same time,” Diaz said.

Soren Boyack just moved to the county and is excited to start 5th grade. Neither he nor his father, Nathan, are worried about the COVID safety precautions in the MCPS schools. Soren’s father, Nathan, explains that the eligible members of their family have already received their COVID vaccines and they all continue to wear masks. He says he trusts the schools to do the right thing.

Soren is more than ready to head into the classroom and is looking forward to making new friends in his new school district.

“I feel a little bit scared but not too scared to go here. So yeah, I feel safe. I’m also looking forward to the chemistry and the science and the swimming,” Soren said.

The first day of school for the Montgomery County Public School system is August 30th and MCPS is still offering families the option of distance learning. Interested families can sign up for the waitlist on the MCPS website.