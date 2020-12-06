Montgomery County Public Schools delays winter athletics due to “surge in COVID-19 cases” in community

Other Maryland school systems are allowed to begin practices December 7

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools have announced practice for winter sports has been will not start until 2021 due to a “surge in COVID-19 cases.”

In a press release, the school system declared the the winter competition season will be delayed from it’s proposed start date of December 7.

“If metrics allow, in-person activities and engagement may begin when the first student groups return for in-person instruction in school building,” the statement read. “which is currently scheduled for January 12, 2021. “

The school system said they will continue to monitor health metrics and continue operations outlined in the R.A.I.S.E. Reimagined Framework.

The school board will officially vote on the final return plan at their meeting on December 15.