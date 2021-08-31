Montgomery County Public Schools add social workers to staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools announced they will be adding 50 social workers to their staff this fall using federal relief funding.

The goal is to help identify students who may have experienced trauma during the pandemic or whose families may need help.

Experts explained that as classes were held virtually, many mandated reporters were unable to identify incidents of child abuse due to a lack of in-person contact.

MCPS wants to make sure students are physically, mentally, and emotionally cared for. Now that schools are reopening, Montgomery County Public Schools will provide various resources to help students succeed.

The school also announced students will have stand-alone, social-emotional learning lessons integrated into their curriculums.

In a back-to-school guide school officials stated, MCPS will provide a new Social Emotional Learning curriculum for students. The staff has received training on the new SEL curriculum — the Leader in Me. The curriculum fosters a holistic approach to education, empowering educators with effective practices and tools to teach leadership to every student; create a culture of student empowerment; and align systems to drive results in academics.

“Returning students have been dealing with grief, loss, isolation, and anxiety for 18 months. We know we have a widespread of undiagnosed behavioral health needs. So, it’s a relief to know the social workers will be available this fall,” said Tom Hucker, president of Montgomery County Council.

MCPS is also working to expand its restorative Justice Program.

Check out the MCPS back-to-school guide.