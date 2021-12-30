Montgomery County Public School staffer facing felony child molestation charges

A Montgomery County Public School staffer was arrested at Dulles International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after a warrant was put out for felony child sex assault and molestation charges.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County Public School staffer was arrested at Dulles International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after a warrant was put out for felony child sex assault and molestation charges.

31-year-old Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante of Takoma Park, Maryland, was arrested after he touched down at Dulles following a trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. According to CBP, the officers were complying with a nationwide extradition warrant which was filed on Tuesday. Reumante was then turned over to Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police to begin the extradition process.

According to Montgomery County Public Schools, Reumante was a security assistant and a club track and field coach at Northwood High School in Silver Spring. A letter from Northwood High School Principal Jonathan Garrick stated that the warrant was concerning two sex offense charges for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor student who graduated from the school. The letter notifying families was sent at 10 a.m. on Thursday, two days after Reumante was arrested.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed to WDVM that their agency had filed a warrant on December 23, 2021, and attempts were made to serve that warrant. According to MCPD, an investigation revealed that Reumante allegedly engaged in sexual contact with at least one student during and after school hours.

Principal Garrick also stated in the letter, “The allegations against Mr. Reumante are troubling, reprehensible, and are contrary to the principles and values of MCPS and our community.” He also highlighted that the safety and security of our students is the school’s top priority.

The letter also stated that MCPD is concerned that there may be other victims. MCPS is urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim or who knows of other victims or who has any other information about this matter to please call the MCPD Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.