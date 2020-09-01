Montgomery County public safety task force underway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are working to ramp up public safety by creating a new task force – which will oversee the Police Department’s policies.

County Executive Marc Elrich formed a re-imagining public safety task force and held their first meeting to provide recommended changes to the Montgomery County Police Department. The force comes months after questions started to rise on institutional racism. The force will look into police reform and how officers are trained. The county will take a closer at policing and the role of police officers in the community. Officials say their focus will be on building a more equitable and inclusive place for all. The department recently received backlash for recent police-involved shootings and misconduct.

“And we’re working on is between this larger group and the consultants. We’ll bring back a tool kit of things we can look at for things in the department,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

A recent annual report shows wide racial disparities when it comes to traffic stops.