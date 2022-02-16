Montgomery County Public Libraries resume Sunday hours

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Libraries are officially resuming their Sunday operation hours.

The county announced that library branches would officially resume their full service hours on Feb. 27th. Sunday operation hours were supposed to continue on Jan. 2 but did not due to an increased spread of the Omicron variant.

Many community members such as Jennifer Reesman have been vocal about the need for libraries to be fully open to offer residents access to essential resources and services.

“It was really unfortunate to me that our community lacked 27 percent of the library hours that we enjoyed pre-pandemic and that was heartbreaking for me,” said Reesman. “But I also say that the library has some fantastic programs that had not returned yet that my daughter really enjoyed when she was much younger.”

