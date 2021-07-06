Montgomery County Public Libraries offers job assistance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Libraries has an upcoming initiative to help residents find employment.

Beginning July 12, 2021, Montgomery County Public Libraries will host free virtual mentoring sessions to help residents find job opportunities. In partnership with the Work Source Montgomery, the program – H.I.R.E. which stands for (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) Sessions will be held every Monday from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

There will also be career specialists available to help with resumes and job applications.

All workshops are offered virtually any smart device such as a smartphone, or tablet can be used for participation.

To register visit: https://mcpl.libnet.info/event/5179499