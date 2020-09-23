Montgomery County preps for potential second wave of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are preparing for a potential second wave of COVID-19 this fall and winter. As the country surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 related deaths and cases spike in other parts of the globe, the threat of a second wave in the National Capital Region still looms.

Director of Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Dr. Earl Stoddard says if a second wave of COVID-19 hits our region, they want to be ready for it.

“Cases in Europe are higher than they were in April and May, in many countries. I think it’s a really important context for us to be concerned about. There are certainly places across the United States where we’re starting to see increases, as well, and that’s something we’re monitoring closely,” said Dr. Stoddard.

At this point, the county isn’t too worried about a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

“We’ve been stockpiling personal protective equipment. We’re now sitting at nearly 4 million N-95 masks. That stands in stark contrast to the 30,000 or so we had before COVID-19 existed,” Stoddard said.

Those masks are on hold for first-responders and healthcare providers, if they need them.

Of course, no one can know for sure what the months ahead hold, but officials say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We are preparing for any eventuality. We’re hoping it ends up not happening in the United States. We’d rather have the resources and it not happen, than it happen and not have the resources,” said Stoddard.

