Montgomery County prepares for uptick in water main breaks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – As the weather gets colder, expect a drive through Montgomery County to be a bit trickier as officials expect more water main breaks throughout the area.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission reports a dip in temperatures causes a rise in water main breaks.

WSSC Water spokesperson Lyn Riggins said when the Potomac river hits a new low temperature for the season, they expect an increase in water main breaks within the next few days.

“WSSC water will see about 1,800 water main breaks in any given year,” Riggins said. “Of those 1,800, 1,200 will occur during our 4 busiest months: November, December, January and February. We’re in the midst of December right now, so we’re right in the middle of winter water main break season.”

If you encounter a water break, Riggins said drivers should stop, turn around and report the break.

Driving through running water can be dangerous for you and for the road’s structural integrity.